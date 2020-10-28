To the editor:
I’ve lived most of my life — since 1960 — next to the East Gloucester Elementary School. I’ve seen class rooms added over the years without the thought of added parking for staff. Neighbors had to put up with parents blocking our driveways and sometimes parking in them. Several years back I sat down with city and school officials and worked out a plan to change traffic patterns and add a 16-space lot. It now works even during COVID-19 drop-off/pick-up protocol.
What this proposed combined school doesn’t address is polling places. Both East Gloucester and Veterans are polling places. I’ve seen the chaos, especially at rush hour when voters head to the polls before going home. Imagine the traffic and parking woes the Webster Street/Eastern Avenue neighborhood would encounter when more than double the number of voters turn out!
All our elementary schools have wide open green space for children to play and attend physical education classes. That’s something many city and towns dream of and we presently have it! This plan will reduce outdoor space to a postage-stamp-size artificial playground for 440 students!
The East Gloucester School was awarded MSBA funding, not Veterans. Common sense says rebuild East Gloucester now and Veterans when the commonwealth deems it eligible. Doing so spreads out the tax burden for the city and its citizens, saves Mattos Field, prevents gridlock during school and other events and most importantly provides the students the small school environment for them to grow and flourish! Common sense says please vote no!
Jay Albert
Gloucester