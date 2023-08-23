To the editor:
I have been reading and contributing to the Gloucester Daily Times’ editorial page for more than 30 years now.
But, I have rarely read as powerful and compelling a set of opinion pieces on our local paper’s editorial page as I did on Aug. 17, when Cape Ann’s Candace Waldron and Fred Cowan, along John Mosto of Salem, New Hampshire, spelled out in articulate and intelligent detail the dangers Donald Trump, and the cult of personality he has created, poses to the truth, the rule of law, the Constitution, and, indeed, “small l, small d” liberal democracy itself.
Candace Waldron eloquently pointed out just how ludicrous and dishonest it is for Trumpublican politicians to assert teaching accurate American history is some kind of nefarious, leftist plot to teach young Americans, especially young white Americans, to hate both America and themselves. Nothing could be further from the truth. The purpose behind, and importance of, teaching accurate American history is to provide ALL young Americans with the knowledge and tools they will need to prevent darker chapters in our nation’s history from being repeated in the future.
My old friend Fred Cowan’s call for Donald Trump to be “muzzled” was spot on, given the many examples of Trump and his allies inciting violence against those they view as political foes, and their deafening silence as federal judges’ lives are being threatened and the names and addresses of members of the grand jury in Atlanta are exposed on numerous far-right web and blog sites and their lives also threatened.
Mr. Mosto raised equally valid and important points when he wrote Democrats, at every level, need to be far more assertive in pushing back against the lies and bogus disinformation so many Trumpublican politicians are peddling to keep the most ignorant and gullible elements of the base of Donald’s cult of personality fired up and angry.
But more about that in another letter.
I just wanted to thank Candace, Fred, and Mr. Mosto for contributing to what I view as one of the most interesting, provocative, and important opinion pages to have appeared in our local paper in quite some time.
Michael Cook
Gloucester