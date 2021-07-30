To the editor:
I’ve read and read the letter a half dozen times, and had to write this answer to Allan Peterson’s letter of July 22.
“Mayor is no leader” is way off base!
I know firsthand of her blue collar, dock worker ties to Gloucester’s working waterfront and its hard-working dock workers.
From Gloucester High School to the mayor’s office, the “Codmother” has long family ties to Gloucester’s working waterfront. I often walked with her father Enzo through yard sales and antique shows. I also worked with her brother Anthony “Matza” Giambanco. Many times, we culled cargo being offloaded at Quincy Market Cold Storage, now owned by Americold.
Matza then went on from lumping fish to starting a painting company from a van.
I know firsthand that the mayor is there to help all, even the dockworkers.
One day a while back I watched her walk from Gorton’s across the parking lot toward the Senior Center, taking time along the way to stop and chat with dockworkers, lumpers and blue collar workers, answering all their questions.
She is often there, behind the scenes. for anyone, any time, during periods of grief or to celebrate Gloucester and keep us moving in a positive direction.
And so, as to Allan Peterson’s letter to the Gloucester Daily Times, I say “some leader indeed.”
Kevin Thompson
Gloucester