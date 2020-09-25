To the editor:
Recently released tape recordings of President Trump speaking with author Bob Woodward reveal something about this president that should deeply offend every American, regardless of political affiliation. Trump told Woodward, and the president has since repeated this to reporters, that he downplayed the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic because he did not want the American people to panic.
By his own statements, Trump knew as early as Feb. 7 that the virus was airborne and five times deadlier than the flu. Despite this knowledge, on March 19 he told Woodward that he wanted to “play it down” because he didn’t want to “create a panic.”
Since then, the United States, with just 4% of the world’s population, has suffered 25% of the world’s coronavirus cases, and leads the world in per capita deaths. By all accounts, the response of the Trump administration, particularly during the “lost month” of February, has led to tens of thousands of unnecessary fatalities.
When Trump said that he didn’t want people to panic, he meant every single one of us. If you are reading this letter, he meant you. He meant you and me and every resident of Gloucester and Rockport, and people living in every city and town across America. He thought that if you knew the truth about the pandemic, you would panic. He thought that you wouldn’t do the hard work necessary to defeat the enemy.
We Americans are tough people. We don’t panic. When adversity strikes from any direction, we meet the challenge with optimism and resolve. We work together to solve the problem. During difficult times, the last thing we need is a feckless, cowardly president who has no faith in the people he leads. If you enjoy having your fortitude and integrity questioned by a bankrupt casino operator and reality TV star, then cast your vote for Trump in November. As for me, I’m with Joe Biden, a man of strong character who does not condescend to the people he seeks to serve.
Thomas Hauck
Gloucester