To the editor:
There was a well-deserved concern about people traveling and gathering for Thanksgiving. Christmas and a multitude of other traditional religious and secular celebrations this winter season will present similar problems/challenges.
Local, state, national and world leaders should declare that when we turn the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic that we will have a celebration/memorial day, and suggest that we don’t do anything that might prevent ourselves or our loved ones from participating in that moment! It’s too late for Thanksgiving, but we still have a whole winter to get through and this might inspire us to stay safe during the intervening time.
Ed Hand
Rockport