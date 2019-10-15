To the editor:
Senator Warren, 2020 draws nigh, and your deportment in the public media are in desperate need of renewal.
I am referring, specifically, to your tendency to shout during addresses and speeches. I’ve discussed this situation with many people in the area, specifically your unpleasant and persistent habit of shrieking whenever you wish to stress a point. My neighbors and colleagues agree. Today, many find your bawling undignified, and mostly are now fed up listening to you.
We’ve suffered a shouter and a boor in the White House quite long enough, Senator Warren. If you genuinely want respect and a chance to be President, it is time to change your character, and your tune.
Nathaniel Johnson
Rockport
