To the editor:
I am slowly but surely entering into a self-induced coma, suitable for the times in which we find ourselves. I have noted, to be sure, that some of those afflicted with the COVID-19 disease in its most severe form are put into a medically-induced coma to spare their bodies the full effects of the rampaging viruses within. But my coma is different.
First, it is without medical justification or excuse — that is, there is no seeming physiological need for my body to be “at rest.” My pulse is good, my blood pressure is normal, my temperature — to date anyway — is not elevated. Secondly, my coma is almost voluntarily arrived at. I am aware of the direction I am going but prefer — prefer, mind you! — to go along for the ride. And lastly, I am asymptomatic in terms of viral-induced symptoms. And yet I am heading into this new realm. Let me be clear, while I still can: I see advantages to my new state of mind. First, I shall not need to go for or send out for sustenance — my body and mind will enter a realm in which our metabolic needs are minimal. That being the case, little if any food will be required to sustain my life. And as a corollary, my hunt for the elusive roll of toilet paper will cease. The second advantage of this new state of being is I shall have no need of news and so can safely turn off Wolf, Anderson, Rachel and Nicole without feeling myself either a traitor or an uninformed soul. And, lastly, an extension of the previous item, I shall have no need of presidential task force reports or for that matter of the president himself – whose lying ways have in fact helped ease me into my new state of somnolence. In sum, I face the future with a sense of relief, and ask only that you wake me when it is all over, when there are more competent beings in the White House, and when Anthony Fauci is no longer in need of a security guard.
Arthur D. Bloom
Gloucester
