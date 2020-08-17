To the editor:
I have had the comfort and pleasure of being “served” by countless professionals in Gloucester. Car mechanics, hairdressers, restaurateurs, physicians, realtors, lawyers. As a retired English teacher and professor, I hope for the same regard from City Council members that I bring to them in their own work as well as their positions in city government. Though reading is not everyone’s “thing,” and it sometimes seems to me that English must be most Americans’ second (or third) language (and it’s common to expect any language is bend for “interpretation”), in the end “Cain slew Abel” and “Abel slew Cain” do not mean the same thing: that “somebody’s hurting.”
Reading takes time.
In the spirit of service, therefore, I offer to the council the following “close reading” of a few parts of the following sentence, so important to their work.
“Discussions are not determinations or findings, and comments some councilors made at the P&D meeting and the City Council meeting about people not having a right to a view leave the court to question whether some councilors voted in favor of the special permit without considering whether Costa’s proposed construction is substantially detrimental to the neighborhood because of the obstruction of views or the overshadowing of other properties.”
The above is the second last sentence in Associate Justice Tabit’s annulment of the last City Council vote on Lawrence Costa’s request for a special permit to build at 105 Wingaersheek Road. Ann Marie Lindquist, a neighbor, filed the appeal.
I assume that members of the council will have read by now at least that memorandum of decision and order, if not the appeal itself. In any case it’s clear that at issue again is simply “whether Costa’s proposed construction is substantially detrimental to the neighborhood because of the obstruction of views or the overshadowing of other properties.”
At one P&D Meeting that I attended, Former council President Paul Lundberg (one of the members to whom Tabit refers, above), as if seeing that sentence for the first time in his life, speculated that “substantially” might modify “views” or “overshadowing.” It does not. “Substantial obstruction” is not required. “Substantial overshadowing” is not required. “Substantial” modifies “detriment,” and “substantial detriment” is the result of the obstruction of views or the overshadowing of other properties.”
Relevant, further, are definitions of two words: “neighborhood” and “overshadow.” Neighborhood is not confined to abutters, or those “with standing,” Neighbor means “one located or living near another.” Famously, Mr. Rogers asks, “Please won’t you be my neighbor?” Neighborhood means “people living near one another,” “a section lived in by neighbors, usually having distinguishing characteristics. “ “Overshadow” means “to cast a shadow over, to exceed in importance, to outweigh.” The contemporary usage, “to throw shade,” comes from “overshadow,” as in “diminish,”
All the way to “insult.”
Linda McCarriston
Gloucester