To the editor:
This is in reference to the Sept. 25 “Essex Fall Town Meeting: Moratorium on erecting cell towers on warrant.“
Save Essex’s Landscape’s proposed moratorium article for the upcoming Essex Fall Town Meeting is problematic on a number of levels. It is discriminatory, targeting only one specific type of building construction. It is punitive, constricting economic development at a time when both the town and the state desperately need it. Finally it is misguided, for dubious reasons potentially driving the town down an adversarial and litigious path.
Robert Fitzgibbon
Essex