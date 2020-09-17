To the editor:
The opening of the Rockport Public Schools this week will be like none other that has ever preceded it. Instead of the familiar yellow school buses making their rounds in graceful loops through the town and a procession of children trekking up Summer Street hill carrying book bags, musical instruments and the best wishes of their moms and dads to “have a great first day of school” there will be — well, silence — as hundreds of children sit down at home desks or kitchen tables or in their rooms, booting up laptops and computer tablets as they log into the world of remote learning.
This is not the first day of school that anyone wished for, not children, not parents and especially not their teachers, but it is the one we have, in order to keep everyone safe. The school superintendent, administrators, teaching and support staff have been working long days throughout the summer to build plans for remote, hybrid and an ultimate full reopening despite late, evolving and at times inadequate guidance from federal and state authorities. In the 10 days leading up to school start, educators have been in all-day training across a variety of fronts to try and wring the best possible experience out of our new normal.
Making the decision for full remote start was difficult because the desire to have the world be normal again and right now for our children, multiplied by general fatigue over the limitations life under COVID has imposed are real and deeply felt. We all have a monumental case of cabin fever. For many parents, public schools serve as a sort of de facto day care, an accidental and unintentional side effect of in-person learning, but a real support many depend on nonetheless, presenting challenges which the YMCA and other groups are helping to address. But opening the school year in remote mode has allowed us to make the eventual and inevitable move to hybrid and then normal safe for all — for our students, our educators, their families and our community, which skews heavily toward the most at-risk population.
This fall, three sports — with heavily modified guidelines and thanks to the dedication of its coaches — will take place, giving some of our students a semblance of normality. New software will allow the music department to support interaction, instruction and performance remotely. The drama groups will create virtual experiences for our students to participate in. One piece at a time, we will wrestle our normal lives back from COVID-19, ultimately returning to a life and school day more familiar to all of us.
Until then, the town of Rockport and those who attend its school system can be proud of the work the superintendent, administrative, teaching and support staffs have and are continuing to put in to make this year a great one for the students under their care.
Michael Kelley, Chair
Nicole Altieri, Vice Chair
Colleen Coogan
Rich Drost
Cathy Reilly
Rockport School Committee