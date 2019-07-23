To the editor:
Driving home to Gloucester recently, I arrived at Grant Circle and proceeded with caution as usual to move past the Babson House until I noticed something that didn’t fit. What was that square warehouse thing that was being constructed next door?
I continued around the circle one more time to get a second look and wondered, “Why are they building a warehouse on the site of the Cape Ann Museum?” The current job search information advertises, “CAM, a great regional museum, a treasure and force unto itself on Cape Ann, at the epicenter of artistic and marine history in the northeast, including major industries in the area, past and present, quarries and fisheries.” Amen to all of this, but this new building does no justice to the history of Gloucester, and especially its 400th anniversary in 2023.
Grant Circle, the gateway to Cape Ann, needs to make a statement. This is the opportunity. There is probably enough granite in the woods on this island to build a museum second to none in this area. Granite and glass, my suggestion. Let’s give the “warehouse” to the city yard across the street and build a real museum. It won’t be the Louvre (eight centuries old) or the MFA but it will do Gloucester proud. I challenge the citizens of Gloucester to pass the hat, and let’s all rethink the need for this important endeavor. I will start by pledging $1,000.
Arthur J Todd
Gloucester
