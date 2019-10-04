To the editor:
Some say the age of planet Earth to be somewhere about 4.54 billion years old. Its actual birth is unknown and unrecorded, and its changes have been incalculable. It is probable that human beings have inhabited this planet for about 66 million years, but activism related to climate change didn’t appear publicly until the 1990s, when major environmental organizations became involved in the discussions about climate. In 1992, the “Earth Summit” produced the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as a first step toward addressing the climate change problem. Thus, in a relatively brief period, abuse of this planet appears to have grown severe, and the consequences devastating.
Today, a courageous and eloquent young Swedish woman named Greta Thunberg has captured world attention in her plea for people to listen to scientists. For me, she represents not only levelheadedness, but also the real truth, and a clearer path toward a secure and better future.
Nathaniel Johnson
Rockport
