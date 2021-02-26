Letter: A personal view of the president

To the editor:
Although I did not vote for Joe Biden in the Massachusetts primary -- Bernie was my guy --I voted for him without hesitation in the general election.
I did so despite having some lingering questions and reservations about his role in the Obama administration’s militaristic and neo-liberal economic policies regarding Central and South America.
However, I put those concerns aside and enthusiastically cast my ballot for Joe Biden because I knew from personal experience what a fundamentally decent man he is.
In the fall of 1987, I volunteered on Biden’s short-lived presidential campaign in New Hampshire.
Two years earlier, my father and oldest brother had died within six months of one another. My dad died from complications of a 20-year struggle with severe and debilitating rheumatoid arthritis at just 63 years of age.
Six months later, my oldest brother drowned in front of our cottage at Seabrook Beach trying to save his two young daughters.
Needless to say, my late mother was devastated.
My parents had always been involved in Democratic Party politics, both in Massachusetts when we lived in Andover, and in New Hampshire after we moved year round to the beach house in 1970.
In the fall of ‘87, friends of my parents were holding a fundraiser for Biden at their summer house on Little Boar’s Head in North Hampton.
It took some doing, but I finally convinced my mother she should come to the event and catch up with friends and acquaintances she had not seen much of since the deaths of my dad and brother.
At the event, I was busily scurrying about collecting signatures to get Biden’s name on the New Hampshire 1988 presidential primary ballot.
My mother was catching up with people and seemed to be actually enjoying herself, something that had been a rare occurrence since the events of 1985.
At one point I realized my mother was not in the living room or the library.
I asked the hostess if she had seen her. She gestured toward the French doors and there, out on the big wrap around porch, were my mother and then Sen. Joe Biden.
Someone had told Biden about my mother’s loss and he went out of his way to reach out to her.
Although my mother never fully revealed the details of their conversation, years later, when she saw Senator Biden on the news, she told me he had shared his story of losing his first wife and young daughter to a drunk driver and how the loss of a spouse is devastating, but the loss of a child is something from which one never fully recovers.
Until the day she died in 2005, any time she saw Joe Biden on television, she would say, “That’s the kind of gentleman we need in the White House. He is a kind and decent man.”
That is why, despite some lingering policy questions and concerns about Latin America while he was vice president, I enthusiastically cast my ballot for Biden on Election Day.
As the 16th anniversary of my mother’s death approaches on March 21, I have little doubt she is tinkled pink the man with whom she shared a very special and intimate conversation while overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, 34 years ago, is now residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Quite frankly, we all should be.
Michael Cook
Gloucester