To the editor:
No need to wrestle with your printer supplies, blow up your office or shoot plastic cartridges into outer space (”A microcosm on my desk, a macrocosm over the world,” April 20). Your problem isn’t the lowly ink cartridge and its seven layers of plastic. Your problem is the printer you’re using.
An ink jet printer is less expensive initially, but over time it exacts a heavy toll, both economically and environmentally. Each ink cartridge is layered in plastic, dries out when not used frequently, and likely empty when you need it most. Not only is it inaccessible, it’s not a good investment.
You’d be better off with a laser printer. The new models aren’t just for businesses. They are a bit more expensive, but they don’t use ink, they use toner. Toner cartridges are the eco-friendly cousins of ink cartridges. They come in recyclable plastic bags and cardboard boxes, don’t dry out and last a lot longer. If you have the right equipment supplier, you don’t need to liberate them from a rack, they can be delivered with the printer and replaced regularly (even recycled). You can select toner from the original equipment manufacturer or a remanufacturer. A good supplier can explain the pros and cons of each and get you competitive prices for a printer and the cartridges.
Joel Maxwell
Gloucester