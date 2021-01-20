To the editor:
Last February Maine Sen. Susan Collins defended her newly announced decision to vote to acquit President Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, saying he has learned “a pretty big lesson” over his dealings with Ukraine.
Oops, Sen. Collins, I don’t feel he learned his lesson.
Are you surprised Sen. Collins? First it was he was learning the job to be president, then it was Trump is just being Trump and then it was your comment … he has learned “a pretty big lesson.”
Although I’m not a resident of Maine, I do feel obligated to ask Sen. Collins an important question:
Have you learned a “pretty big lesson”?
Jerry Sharfstein
Rockport