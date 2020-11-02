To the editor:
Gloucester voters have an opportunity on Nov. 3 to support and improve educational facilities for generations of Gloucester students. Voting yes on Question 3 to approve the city's share of funding for the proposed combined replacement school for East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial schools is an important commitment to the current and future families who rely on these schools.
Over many years Gloucester has faced -- and continues to face -- challenges to maintain our aging infrastructure of all kinds. Decisions to move forward come slowly and in most cases with considerable controversy. Decisions to spend taxpayer dollars always should be well-considered and debated. However, putting off the commitment -- kicking the can down the road -- will not lead to better choices, just a greater cost. In the meantime, how many students will pass through these schools before improvements are made?
The School Committee has persevered in developing and assessing choices to address the well-documented inadequacies of our elementary schools. This work has been conducted with ample opportunities for public information and feedback. The School Committee is to be applauded for ensuring that Gloucester is positioned to benefit from the significant contribution by the state to the new school. We are able to do far more for our students with this assistance than if we turn it down and accept retrofitting the old schools with no assistance.
This very significant step forward can be taken at a relatively low cost to property owners. The city will likely never see a better opportunity to borrow money. Interest rates are extraordinarily low due to the difficult economic circumstances related to COVID-19.
It comes down to doing the right thing for the students. It is how a community pays it forward. Even in these difficult times we are are reminded of the benefits of living in Gloucester: the sheer beauty, the well-celebrated history, the current diversity in lifestyles and occupations, the strength of the community that cares and pulls together. To ensure the vitality of the community and success of future generations, we need to share in supporting this school measure. Vote yes!
Dale Brown
Gloucester