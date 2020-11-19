To the editor:
Well, the 2020 U.S. presidential election is just about over — I hope! The fact remains that the suffering and death of thousands of our neighbors and friends is not. Coronavirus has been, and still is, putting its imprint on American history. This 2020 pandemic is not about politics, Democrats or Republicans. It is not about business or social position or income or investment strategy. It is not about red states or blue states or any state, other than the “state of mind” that drives us all. Take all the laws for all time and you still have a state of mind that predates all else from the very beginning of mankind. Love for each other always prevailed, then and now. One measure of human greatness is that unlike viruses of the past, we have the knowledge to create solutions to cure these scourges — not always soon enough, unfortunately.
Standing in my elementary classroom years ago, we always pledged allegiance next to the picture of George Washington, the “father of our country.” Donald J. Trump is not the father of our country and never could be.
As we approach the transfer of power on Jan. 20, 2021, we are still confronted with a president who has turned his back on the most devastating pandemic in modern history, resulting in the death of almost 250,000 Americans. We are all responsible for this, allowing it to happen. If a foreign government killed this many Americans, we would be at war. And yet how many Americans, including the Congress and Supreme Court, looked the other way? Trump’s lack of leadership and responsibility as outlined by his oath to the U. S. Constitution is criminal. We clearly have a second triage pandemic created by him and demands attention. The sooner he’s out of the White House, the better.
Arthur J. Todd III
Gloucester