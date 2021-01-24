To the editor:
It is well past time for whatever passes as town government in Rockport to get off its duff and throw out wherever the process is in the free-for-all over the Fire Department.
Volunteer firefighters have been a small-town institution/tradition in this country since bucket brigades were first formed. This current controversy reflects on a similar situation several years ago when the Board of Selectmen sought and received Town Meeting approval to discontinue a local civil service requirement for the position of police chief. The then-police chief, Tom McCarthy, awake for more than 24 hours searching for a lost elderly man, made the case to retain the requirement.
The chief underscored his position to a series of questions relative to the matter. His responses were short, concise and full of meaning, and he also stated he was not at the time considering retirement. Following that declaration, a small voice from the selectmen’s quarter piped up, “We just want to see what’s out there.” Well, now we know. We have two chiefs of police, an outsider and an insider at a probable cost to the town, salary wise, of about $200,000. Why? And Chief McCarthy suddenly retired with a selectman commenting, “I was expecting it.”
Mark Schmink should be the chief of police of Rockport, and there is evidence that many of us, plus the Board of Selectmen, considered that to be the case; except it wasn’t.
Leave the presently constituted volunteer Fire Department in place. Drop the farce that insulted Jim Doyle’s many years of service to this town, and re-instate him as chief. I believe Mr. Doyle by law would have to retire in November of this year.
An unsolicited communication entered my attention zone on Nov. 17, outlining how Schmink came into his current position, “a temporary one, a three-year contract that was asked by the selectmen and Mitch to get the departments in order ... and goes on to say moving Schmink into the position is cost-effective, sparing the need to bring in an outsider…”
Well, suppose the current chief’s contract is abrogated and Assistant Chief Schmink given his due.
There is a whole other issue here involving the residents of Back Beach, divers and an attorney wanting a special Town Meeting to professionalize the Fire Department. How this comes into it is beyond belief.
Essentially, this is a case of proper oversight, its lack in town management, and the fact that there is no committee dedicated to public safety. The board will tell us they serve in this capacity as a “committee of the whole,” but that’s a dodge. Does the police chief report to the town administrator? And what is the current administrator’s depth of experience in public safety?
There are many signs in town in support of the Fire Department as it stands; many more than we see in the course of an election.
We all know a volunteer firefighter, and we all vote. I suggest the board get this behind them a quickly as possible. We need an audit, but it ain’t needed for the Fire Department. It should begin in Town Hall and it should focus on accountability in every factor within the town government structure. No more amateur night.
Finally, in this whole mess, a board member was heard to remark that “not many people read the paper.” Well, a few of us check out selectmen’s minutes online, and the last such minutes were set forth on Nov. 10, a violation of state statutes.
On second thought, Let’s have a special Town Meeting and spread all this junk out, preferably with an independent moderator.
Herb Wescott
Rockport