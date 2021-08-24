Letter: A ringing to call us together

To the editor:
The beautiful bronze commemorative medal for Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary Celebration displays the downtown skyline, including old and new: Church and City Hall bell towers and spires and a wind turbine. Telling stories of this place during the 400-year period from Gloucester’s incorporation to the present. One small part of the story depicted on the front of the medal is the bell tower of Trinity Congregational Church, and the cod wind vane at the top.
During August and September, you may notice some unusual activity and equipment around Trinity, as workers repair and renovate the bell tower. If you’ve ever had a leak — in your roof, in a pipe, in a hose in your car — you know that leaks never get better by themselves; they only get worse. While we at Trinity have been worshipping outside and on Zoom, we’ve had a leak in our sanctuary that’s been coming in from the area of the bell tower.
As we investigated what we’d need to do to repair the bell tower and flashing and fix the leak, we realized that we’d be hiring experts who would be using specialized equipment to access that high part of the roof where the bell and wind vane are located; this would be the perfect time to fix the bell, which we have not heard ring properly for almost five years. We decided to combine the projects with a capital campaign, repairing the leak and the bell at the same time. In this way, we’ll be ready to ring our bell in celebration of our city’s 400th!
When I was a little girl, I’d often play with my cousin Bob, who was my age and lived next door. When it was time for supper, my Mom would ring a bell out the back door, and I’d know it was time to get right home! The bell tolled, and it told me it was time to eat with the family. Bells on churches call us to prayer, or to mourn, or to celebrate. In colonial times, the bell served as a call to worship and also as a warning or alert. It would signal the time to gather for government meetings or business, and ring the hours of the day. In one town whose church I served not long ago, the bylaws for the local village cemetery still provided that anyone who lived within the sound of the village church bell was eligible to be buried in the cemetery. Peals of joy, somber notes of mourning. Sounds of celebration, a ringing call to gather. Beautiful tones vibrating across the air, and the stillness between the bell’s ringing. The way bells call to us, the way we hear their sound and the sound of their silence, calls to mind the ebbs and flows of our lives together.
We at Trinity feel that our bell is an important part of our church and our community. It is part of who we are, just as our worship and service to the community are part and parcel of our identity within our community. What a joy it will be for our church to participate as all the bells ring to celebrate our wonderful city and our place in it! In addition, the famous cod on our wind vane that has become tarnished as the years have gone by will be gleaming brightly once again. It stands high for all to see and symbolizes the importance of fish in the ongoing history of our wonderful city.
Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell
Pastor
Trinity Congregational Church, UCC
Gloucester