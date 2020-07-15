To the editor:
I read the Times piece about Rockport’s disputed Atlantic Path, and when I got to the part where the landscape architect for ZEN Associates talked about the swimming pool, I sort of gagged. People walked the path during World War II to look out for submarines.
Massachusetts has a long and honorable rights-of-way tradition. Rockport has lost much by being timid. Let’s not do this any more. I walk the path, squeezing through the trees, which are planted and carefully watered, right in the path. I encourage people to go see for themselves. It’s a beautiful spot, a beautiful path. Welcome!
Cathryn Clark
Rockport