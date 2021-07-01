To the editor:
A cycle of hypocrisy is playing out in the Gloucester Daily Times opinion section, Facebook comment sections, and at the public comment periods at public meetings across the city of Gloucester. And it would be funny to watch if there was not the real risk that innocent residents were being duped into believing some of it. In either case, the basic cast of characters like to cycle through the following:
First, complain about the state of certain neighborhoods in disrepair, potholes in the roads, poorly maintained school buildings, etc. This helps generate a negative reputation for the city, which hopefully deters visitors and developers from wanting to come visit, live and/or develop here. This is your true goal: You’re already here and have what you want; time to shut the door leading to Gloucester behind you.
Second, when city officials respond to these complaints and attempt to do something like increase the paving budget or replace school buildings, complain about these outrageous budgetary choices that are going to raise taxes so high people won’t be able to afford to live here anymore.
Third, when city officials respond to these new complaints and attempt to do something like increase the tax base by producing a housing production plan calling for hundreds of units of new housing, making mixed-use development easier in the downtown, or permitting new commercial and industrial projects, complain about overdevelopment, make bogus claims about the water supply (reminder: shower heads and toilets use a third of the water they did 30 years ago — so we can have more people working and living in town while still using less water), and talk about how the character of Gloucester will be destroyed (making sure to absolutely ignore the fact that Gloucester is 400 years old, has constantly changed, and looks nothing like it did 100 years ago, which looked nothing like 200 years ago, which looked nothing like 300 years ago, etc.).
Fourth, when city officials respond to these new complaints and overhaul ordinances and instruct staff to make the city unfriendly for construction, which leads to neighborhoods, roads, and schools deteriorating, you can start back over at the first step.
Again: It would be funny to watch if there wasn’t evidence people have fallen for this trick before and might again. Hopefully, they won’t this time around.
Joel Favazza
Gloucester