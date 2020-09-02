To the editor:
I would like to add a couple of things to Sean Horgan’s excellent coverage of the Amendment 23 fisheries meeting in the tent in Wakefield (”Fish council hears comments on 100% monitoring option,” Aug. 27). The most important aspect of the Gloucester ground fishery to me is the landing of really fresh fish by day boats. If every boat has to pay at least $700 for an observer every day instead of the government paying they can not go, period. Many boats are fishing with only the owner on board. They can not afford crew, even if family. The result will be the end of fresh fish at local markets. Even the big boats can not afford to do this, and we are likely to lose the fishery entirely.
In the present virus environment,and even if it improves, the idea that observers can travel around new England from boat to boat and sleep in forecastles and eat in tiny galleys with local crews is just silly.
This proposal is just plain dumb and is either put forward in ignorance or with the goal of shutting the fishery down.
Damon E. Cummings
Gloucester