To the editor:
In his April 30 letter to the editor, Michael Cook proposed this simple solution to the controversial voter ID issue: “Every American registering to vote should be issued a free photo ID, specifically and only for voting purposes.”
I think it is brilliant. With control of all three branches of government, our Democratic politicians should expediently be able to enact whatever legislation is required and establish all necessary funding. Let’s begin lobbying all politicians to do so immediately so we can move on and focus on many of the remaining crises facing our nation.
Jim Turner
Gloucester