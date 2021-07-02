To the editor:
With Independence Day fast approaching, it behooves us all to think about the growing radicalism of the far right Trumpublican Cult of Personality, once known as the Republican Party, and the threat it poses to “small l, small d” liberal democracy.
Now, politics has always been a rough and tumble game.
The Founding Fathers, for example, were not a like-minded group of noble elder statesmen who shared a common vision for America.
Several of them actually loathed one another.
Thomas Jefferson’s and John Adams’ disagreements and political differences were so intense, they stopped speaking to one another for more than a decade.
They only reconciled shortly before their deaths on the same day -- July, 4, 1826, ironically enough.
In 1860, following that year’s presidential election, several southern, slave holding, racist and secessionist members of the U.S. House and Senate were expelled from both bodies for refusing to recognize Lincoln’s presidency and advocating for an armed insurrection in the wake of Lincoln’s victory.
Sound at all familiar?
In 1933, not long after Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s inauguration, with the country in the throes of the Great Depression, a cabal of right-wing Wall Street bankers and stock market titans was so fearful of the economic reforms FDR was proposing they actually approached the military about staging a coup.
Had it not been for U.S. Gen. Smedley Butler exposing the plot, the course of American history might have been very different.
The hatred of FDR by that era’s right-wing business and economic elites and their Republican political allies, was every bit as intense as the hatred today’s right wing Trumpublicans feel for Joe Biden.
Like their far-right political forebears did Roosevelt nearly a century ago, today’s Trumpublicans routinely, and falsely, accuse Joe Biden of being a communist and a socialist although, as far as I know, they have not accused him of being Jewish -- at least not yet.
“Socialist Jew” was one of the many ugly epithets the American right hurled at FDR in the 1930s. Some 1930s right wingers and conspiracy theorists, including the infamous Detroit radio show host and Catholic priest Fr. Charles Coughlan, went so far as to say the name “Roosevelt” was an alias.
FDR’s real surname, they claimed, was “Rosenfeld.”
And millions of gullible Americans believed it, much the same way tens of millions of gullible Americans today believe Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen via a coordinated campaign of “massive voter fraud.”
Donald Trump’s and his enablers’ continued promulgation of the “Big Lie” regarding the 2020 election is damaging “small l, small d” liberal democracy in the US today in ways similar to what Hitler’s “Big Lie” in the 1920’s did to “small l, small d” liberal democracy in Germany in the final years of the Weimar Republic.
In the decade between Hitler’s initial coup attempt in 1923 and his election as chancellor in 1932, the “Big Lie” that destroyed “small l, small d” liberal democracy in Germany was Hitler’s oft-repeated bogus claim the only reason Germany lost World War I was because the Jews had stabbed the Fatherland in the back.
Hitler and his Nazi cult used their “Big Lie,” naked nationalism, racism, religious bigotry and xenophobia to pit German against German, neighbor against neighbor, religion against religion, and to undermine the citizenry’s faith in Germany’s “small l, small d” liberal democratic institutions.
Again, sound at all familiar?
The end result of Hitler’s “Big Lie” was utterly catastrophic, not only for Germany, but for the world.
Now, to be sure, the parallels between early 20th century German Nazism and early 21st century American Trumpism are not exact.
But there are enough similarities to give us all pause, and reason to recommit on this Fourth of July to the values, traditions, principles and institutions the Founding Fathers gave birth to almost two and a half centuries ago -- despite their many differences and disagreements.
I believe it was Mark Twain who said, and I am paraphrasing a bit, that history may not repeat itself, but it often rhymes.
Twenty-first century American Trumpism may not be an exact repeat of 20th century German Nazism, but the two rhyme in ways that should concern, even alarm, us all.
Happy Fourth of July and may God help America -- she needs it now more than at almost any other time in her history.
Michael Cook
Gloucester