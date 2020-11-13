To the editor:
I almost could not believe my eyes when I read the Nov. 11 story “Rockport firefighters threaten to quit.”
How appallingly unprofessional of our firefighters. I know they are volunteers, but they are still public safety. Public safety can neither quit en masse nor engage in walkouts.
Mark Schmink has been director of emergency management for years.
He was attending the area emergency management meetings way back when I was on the Board of Selectmen and attending then also.
No way should he be removed. Co-chief of police is to finally recognize a position for which he had already been groomed.
Steven Abell could easily be chief of the Rockport Fire Department with years of experience and an advanced degree in fire department management.
I would ask how this threat to the community got in the paper prior to a hearing before the Board of Selectmen.
Town Hall is just across the street. Why didn’t Doyle or Keating or Favaloro arrange for the trucks to be exercised?
These gentlemen were presumably still working. I hope we are not seeing our volunteers end-running Town Hall by turning to the press…
Sounds to me like a failure of personnel management, Mr. Vieira!
Ellen Canavan
Rockport