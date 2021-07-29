To the editor:
I love traffic rotaries, big ones, small ones, even British ones that go the wrong way. But I have suggestions to improve the two in Gloucester, Grant and Blackburn circles. Grant first: as I wrote some years ago, the pedestrian crosswalk over the Route 128 extension is a tragedy waiting to happen. My heart is in my throat every time I approach and see the flashing lights indicating that someone is crossing: Will I cream a pedestrian or get creamed myself trying to avoid one? The city and MassHighway must get together and start work on a pedestrian bridge.
Blackburn Circle is likely one of the largest in the state (did you know that Massachusetts has more than any other state?), with something like three acres of mown grass inside the roadway. Shouldn’t this be allowed to revert to wild grasses and flowers, with only one or two mowings per year? Or some form of cultivated community garden? Or some combination of the two? Much better than a grassy desert island, yes?
Mike Dyer
Essex