To the editor:
Now that we are finally beginning to see a light at the end of a dark time and with March 30 being Doctors' Day, we think this is a perfect time to express our respect and gratitude to our boss, Dr. Michael Arsenian.
Dr. Arsenian has continued seeing his ICU, hospital and office patients throughout the entire pandemic. He takes pride that his office stayed open and that he and his staff have remained healthy and COVID-free while serving the people of Cape Ann.
There was not a day that Dr. Arsenian didn't come to the hospital or his office to be available to his patients (weekends included). He has consistently gone above and beyond, and his dedication is an inspiration to all of us. While he is a brilliant and compassionate physician, he is also a humble man who does not seek out recognition. However, we feel that what better day -- Doctors' Day -- to honor the man we are beyond proud and grateful to work for.
Lisa Martin, Michelle Philpott, Suzanne Gibney, Allison McKay, Susan Stefanski, Keri Dehaan, Tina Novello and AnnMarie Fitzgerald
Lahey Health
Gloucester