To the editor:
If you wanted to observe a vibrant and enthusiastic community determined to push back against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, even if only for a few hours, then you only needed to come down to 28 Emerson Ave., the home of The Open Door, on Thanksgiving Day.
There you would have seen the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3 members and “legion” of volunteers ensure that this Thanksgiving would also be celebrated by those who have been forced to isolate themselves against the threat of this terrible disease. They prepared, cooked and packed into individual containers more than 690 complete turkey dinners with all the fixings. These meals were then boxed and carried out into the parking lot and placed in the trunks of automobiles of more than 65 drivers. These volunteer drivers then fanned out in the pouring rain throughout Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex and Ipswich to deliver more than 690 meals to individuals and families. People who, but for this gesture, would have faced another dark and lonely day and been denied the opportunity to enjoy at Thanksgiving holiday meal.
This was clearly a labor of love and one where my fellow citizens sent a loud and positive message to those less fortunate that they will never be left alone on a holiday while we are here. We have your back! A message that must be sent repeatedly through this crisis, that we are all in this together and together is how we will push through to the other side of this darkness and into the sunlight. Together!
We have a saying in the military — “Leave no one behind” — and this applies even now as we fight COVID-19. A different kind of war, but one that is just as deadly. This is the mission of the American Legion now and it will be the same in the future. Even though the request for meals rose more than 60% from last year, we also rose and successfully met the challenge. We did not flinch and we did not fail. There are quite a number of reasons for this, and I want to recognize them. First, my “holy rollers” and cooks extraordinaire, chaplains Paul Krueger, Brian Torkildsen and their crew, who worked well into the night on the day before Thanksgiving to cook all the turkeys and then come back the next day at the crack of dawn to finish the cooking and preparation of the other dishes. And Sandra Kee and David Thibodeau, who calmly and efficiently oversaw the serving and the packing of those hundreds of meals. To Thank you also to Sea Cadet leaders David Pallazolla, Brendan Chipperini and all of the cadets who volunteered to operate effectively and safely in loading all of these boxes of meals into all the awaiting cars and send them on their way. To state Sen. Bruce Tarr, who again led by example and volunteered and worked as a server throughout the entire process, and to my considerable amazement, demonstrated that he could successfully have running conversations with his fellow volunteers and simultaneously scoop out 690-plus portions of turkey stuffing without missing a beat, an outstanding achievement.
Jeremy Nestor (full disclosure — he is my son) and Blair Hadley, while standing in the pouring rain, effortlessly took over the task of getting all of the more than 65 drivers and their vehicles checked in, lined up and on their assigned routes. This made the loading of the meals into all these vehicles run very smoothly. Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine and Director of Operations Jennifer Perry opened their hearts and their doors so that this Thanksgiving operation could take place in a safe and healthy environment. My paralegal, Kelly Freeman, successfully logged in all of the requests for meals and volunteers over the weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Thank you also to our numerous donors, including but not limited to the Institution for Savings, the Cape Ann Savings Bank, Virgilio’s Bakery and Table Talk Pies, whose monetary and food donations enabled us to rise and meet the explosive increase in requests this Thanksgiving without missing a beat.
Last, but definitely not least, thank you to all my fellow volunteers who answered the call, took precious hours away from their own holiday traditions, to brave the miserable weather conditions to insure that everyone could enjoy, if only for a few hours, something “normal” in these abnormal and trying times, namely a real Thanksgiving meal! I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I am honored to have met all of you who participated in this event. I am not sure that you can begin to understand what it means to those you helped, for it meant everything. Someone cared! You are the true heroes and your efforts will never be forgotten. For in the end we are all one Gloucester!
Mark L. Nestor
Commander
Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3
Gloucester