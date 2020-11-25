To the editor:
The results of the recent national election have given me pause to think about what is happening in our country. My role as mediator in many legal matters since I came off the Land Court bench has given me some perspective on how to process the election.
At first blush, I am thrilled with the results of the election. Although I grew up a moderate Republican in Virginia, with the extremes of the Tea Party takeover of the Republican Party over the last 20 years I became a moderate Democrat. Whenever I vote I always change my party denomination to independent so that I can vote for the person and not the party designation in the next election.
I am very happy to have a change of national leadership in the White House. I am tired of the extreme division in our country today, led by a person who has “lack of civility” as his middle name and none of the character traits that I was brought up to emulate as a decent human being. I am very happy that the seeds of division and hatred will no longer be sown on the grounds of the White House. But that does not mean to throw out the baby with the bath water.
Removing Trump from the White House does not mean getting rid of all Republicans and Republican values. First of all, Trump was not a Republican in many ways. The vote against Trump on Nov. 3 was not necessarily a vote against all Republicans in national and state government. Our governor, Charlie Baker, is a moderate Republican who should be emulated. Over the last four years the Democratic Party has also changed in many respects; 2018 brought in a series of ultra-liberal Democrats. Joe Biden is the right man to lead our country today because he has a history and reputation of being a moderate, crossing party lines and working with both sides. He has a hard road to follow to try to appease both Republicans and Democrats, but it would be impossible for him to follow a path of placating extremes on both sides of the aisle.
In my role as mediator in legal disputes, my goal is not to pander to the total wishes of either party to a lawsuit. My role is to try to find some middle ground, some commonality between the parties, so that each party gets something of what they are looking for but not everything they are looking for. Each side must realize that a mediation is a negotiation between the parties where each party is trying to achieve a resolution which gives something important to each party, and as a result attempts to minimize divisions.
The same thing, it seems to me, is applicable to the results of the national election. Both Democrats and Republicans must realize that as a result of the election they are not obtaining the whole ball of wax. Trump lost the election as President, but it appears that the Republican party may not have lost seats in the Senate and did gain seats in the House. It appears that the electorate was tired of the shenanigans in the White House and the deadlock that resulted in both the Senate and the House, but they voted for civility in politics as well as in our daily lives. This is not a time for the Democrats to gloat over their victory in the White House. If we want a united country we can not continue to sow hatred against anyone, including Republicans.
In this regard, it would be helpful for the Republican Party to repudiate their former leader and all the negativity and hatred he stood for. One way to do this would be to stop the social media focus on Trump post-election, on which he thrives. We should be looking toward the future, not back at the past. It is time for every American to try to work together with their fellow citizens to achieve commonality in their views, which should include trying to pull the country together and LISTEN to, and give RESPECT to, what each citizen has to say, no matter which party they are affiliated with. While we are doing this, we need to look within ourselves to make sure we don’t harbor any feelings of division and racism — the eradication of which feelings needs to become a core part of our being.
Alexander H. Sands III
Gloucester