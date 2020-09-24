To the editor:
I read the piece titled “Historic Gloucester building transformed into stunning condos.” How sad. It turns my stomach actually. All the nice old buildings in this state are being sold off to the wealthiest.
And your headline is clear you support this trend: to funnel the nicest areas and buildings of Gloucester to the uber-rich. Rockport does the same, starting with the old Carnegie Library. I’m just not on board with flattering the developers of elitist construction projects. I for one, wish there was a way to stop them.
Kimberly Genereux
Gloucester