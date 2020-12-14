To the editor:
The Rockport Transfer Station turned 40 this year and there is a story of municipal perseverance to tell. The facility is now a smaller version of, but every bit equal to, the best drop off operations in the state. So how’d that happen and who’s responsible? During the last four decades the public in Rockport deserves and enormous amount of credit. No local service could expect to thrive without it’s customers. Approximately 3,000 households continue to choose to pay a user fee to come into the Transfer Station and that support speaks for itself. Special thanks to those thoughtful people who were kind enough to hand off a cup of coffee or an item of food from time to time. Greatly appreciated.
Having said that, the first 17 years (1980-1997) were very different from the operation we have today. Back then 80%-90% of what came in ended up in the trash trailers. It was nobody’s fault; options at that time were severely limited. Contractual hauling costs combined with tipping fees at the Saugus waste to energy plant seemed to rise each year due to higher intake. Recycling was in its infancy then and pretty much consisted of a lengthy walk in paper trailer where a minority of residents stacked newspapers in piles until those piles fell over. Under the “no tires” signs sat a pile of 25 tires mocking us. The break room was your idling personal vehicle. One boss privately commented “so all this recycling stuff, I don’t know, seems to be more trouble than it’s worth.”
A crude metal pile rounded out the program. Cutting edge it was not. A small can dumpster and roll-offs for glass and cardboard were added later. However, the cost of renting the containers and paying a hauling fee negated any savings. Yard waste was collected in a separate area but was one huge pile consisting of brush, Christmas trees, logs, leaves and grass mixed in with plastic bags and cardboard boxes sticking out along the occasional boulder or car battery. The pile only grew bigger with time and wasn’t able to be transferred out since chipping and sifting services were either unavailable or too expensive. Total tonnage was about three times what it is today and many local officials worried that the costs simply weren’t sustainable.
It was at this point in the early to mid-90s that critical decisions were made that changed everything for the better. First, privately collected compactor loads (until then compensation had been by volume yardage, not weight) and construction demolition were diverted to other locations. Tonnage dropped by a lot very quickly. Second, a local recycling committee was formed and besides myself were dedicated members Sharon Kishida, Jane Gleason and the late Kristina Angoff, and Dr. Margaret Lockwood secured numerous equipment grants from the Mass Department of Environmental Protection. Container rental costs disappeared. Third, the town funded a $1.9 million expenditure to cover mandated landfill closure, transfer station redesign and construction of the multi-park and ride lot. State Rep. Tony Verga and state Sen. Bruce Tarr got us a $900,000 grant to help defray costs.
Several more unsung individuals and groups deserve to be acknowledged for their contributions to making the Transfer Station recycling program better. All boards of selectmen were supportive vocally and at budget time. DPW directors Atkinson, Ray, Tomasz and Parisi, along with field coordinator George Robertson, could be counted on to advocate for increased opportunities to recycle. DPW advisory committees and boards of commissioners recognized the need to reduce, reuse and recycle during their terms. Brian Moore and Mark Kenney, the guys in charge now, continue to upgrade in all areas and keep the place very clean. Grant Newman, Ted Melanson, Gary Lucas and all the DPW guys who’ve rotated in to cover vacations and days off did a great job working in all kinds of weather. Larry Salo was our reliable returnables go-to guy. Thanks to former waste water plant chief operator Larry Wonson for volunteering to house the waste oil tank and other automotive fluid recycling.
Dana Griffin’s Gloucester High School’s carpentry class students built our Swap Shop and book exchange sheds which residents purchased through private fund raising. Kudos to excellent mechanic Bob Lucas for keeping the multi-use excavator backhoe in good working order. To the other DPW crews who helped us, vendors, sticker checkers, summer help, temporary employees and volunteers: we are very grateful for your hard work.
So next time you’re “goin’ to the dump,” realize that you were and are part of an exemplary team effort in transforming what was essentially an environmental experiment into a way of life. A success story in service to the community by the community.
Mel George
Rockport