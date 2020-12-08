To the editor:
This year the Rockport Christmas Pageant celebrates 75 years. And in this time of COVID-19, we are pleased to bring the pageant to you and your family … virtually.
Everyone can enjoy this year’s pageant in the convenience of their own home.
Visit www.rockportartassn.org and read the history of the pageant, view photos and listen to the beautiful 15-minute narration and music.
In addition, a display of the magnificent costumes is on display in the window of Willoughby’s on the corner of Main and School streets in Rockport.
On behalf of the Rockport Art Association and Museum, I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who helped us this year to keep this tradition alive in a non-traditional way.
Thank you to Jim Craig, Peter Webber, Mechelle Brown, Sharon McDonald, Meredythe Martinez, Mike Costello, Kory Curcuru, Jim Legallo, Kristina Martin and to Linda Hogan, our exquisite costume designer.
Until next year, we extend our warmest wishes for a happy, healthy New Year.
Pat Alto
Director
2020 Rockport Christmas Pageant