If asking yourself why so many young and not-so-young voters are declaring their enthusiastic support for the 78-year old Bernie Sanders, look no further than the nation’s massive affordability crisis and the growing realization that the government by the people has ceased to be a government for the people, but seemingly one for powerful corporations and privileged oligarchs.
In a time of shameless lies and fake news dominating the political landscape, this modern-day Man of La Mancha has followed his dream of social justice relentlessly, never wavering.
I have lived in a country with universal healthcare, free college education, affordable housing and generous childcare and family-leave programs.
I can attest to the fact that these are not radical ideas, but proven and well-worn paths to social and economic justice, national peace and prosperity.
Despite all the number-crunching that tries to convince us otherwise, there simply is no legitimate reason why the richest country on earth cannot afford to help its own people in need – the sick, the young, the poor — or take on the global climate crisis in decisive ways.
The groundswell of discontent must now correct the course we have been on for far too long. My vote must be for Bernie.
Kathrin Rueda
Essex
