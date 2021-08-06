To the editor:
I agree wholeheartedly with Nancy Dodson’s Aug. 2 letter (”Rockport should go electric”) and would like to ask the same of Gloucester.
The fact that operating a gas leaf blower for an hour generates as much pollution as driving a Toyota Camry for 1,000 miles, and that in 2018 the United States consumed 3 billion gallons of gas on lawn and garden equipment, should be a wake-up call to all of us to switch to cleaner and quieter electric equipment, where and whenever possible.
Sara Wester
Gloucester