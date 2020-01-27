To the editor:
In the middle of the day, carrying a heavy jug to collect water from an ancient well, a woman in the New Testament encountered Jesus. She was scorned by her community and it was likely the reason she went to the well during the hottest part of the day, instead of the customary cooler hours of early morning or early evening. She was avoiding people. She engaged in a dialogue with Jesus who revealed to her his knowledge that she was not married and was now in a relationship with a fifth man, fully subscribed to a cycle of a sinful life. She came seeking water but then came into the realization that the spiritual water she was lacking could be secured.
In another familiar scripture a woman accused of adultery had been slated for punishment to death by stoning. Politically, the accusers, the Pharisees, were also trying to trap Jesus into a dilemma to legitimize a method to convict him too. If he advocated for her mercy he would be accused of violating the law, but if he did consent to her execution he would violate his own mandate to uphold the sanctity of life
Neither of these women had any rights. No man involved in their demise were held responsible. They bore alone the consequences of their actions. Marginalized, discarded and left alone they were victimized not only by their poor choices but by a society who held them responsible alone in their travails.
It is astonishing how a young woman today , carrying an unwanted child, is similarly situated. So many are lonely, isolated, frightened and dealing with feelings of remorse, guilt and unable to see a break through. Many are also victims of coercion, abuse and even rape.
Legislators in Massachusetts are now promoting legislation that will inflict further abuse on women. Two bills that expand abortion services into new areas that don’t demonstrably help women and also raise the level of excess in terminating life in shocking new ways.
House Bill 3320 and Senate Bill 1209 would legislate expanded abortion services for late-term abortions for any reason and eliminate the requirement that late-term abortions be performed in a hospital. Additionally, the legislation eliminates the requirement that provides medical care to a child who survives an attempted abortion, eliminates the requirement that a minor under the age of 18 have the consent of a parent, guardian, or the courts and it funding is expanded to provide abortion services to women that cannot afford it.
That last point is compelling. For the vast majority of women facing an abortion decision, poverty is a primary decision driver.
Instead of providing solutions to help women to consider alternative decisions such as birth control, wellness, health and adoption, death is the ultimate solution of this legislation and women are left irrevocable decision that could negatively weigh on them for the rest of their lives.
This legislation is wrong. It neither supports women nor a new life without a voice.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.