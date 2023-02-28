To the editor,
I read with interest your article regarding the Cut Bridge (“MassDOT outlines Cut Bridge replacement plans,” Feb. 27) and am reminded of a major concern I have with the other entrance being Route 128.
You’ll notice that on both the north and south roads at Grant Circle both right lanes appear to be sinking in a number of large areas. Sinking to the point that for a decent smooth ride the center or passing lanes are the way to go. So far there seems to be no concern expressed on any level or if the state even has repair on its To Do list.
If along with the Cut we lose Route 128 access, we’re in serious trouble. Thought I’d raise the issue.
Richard Mazzucotelli,
Gloucester