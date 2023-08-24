To the editor:
Recently, I, like many other Gloucester citizens, saw CNN name Gloucester one of “America’s Best Small Towns and Cities.” While I felt a pride of sorts from the recognition, I couldn’t help but wonder if this was instead a decades-long manifestation of dreaded cultural and economic change.
The article touts “fresh-off-the-boat seafood” and the allure of the Rocky Neck Art Colony yet I could not help but think that our fishing industry is at its lowest point in history and our art colony has fewer artists than ever before. The fishing industry which gave birth to this city and was at the heart of our culture for nearly 400 years is now not much more than fodder for tourists’ cameras.
But this is not an argument against change or development. In fact, the addition of the Salted Cod Arthouse to Rocky Neck earlier this year has been a rare step in the right direction — preserving and revitalizing both the art colony and cultural value of such a historic neighborhood.
If we wish for our city to retain its cultural charm that is so often touted by CNN and other news outlets, we ought to heed the words of Herbert Kenny in his 1971 book, "Cape Ann: Cape America": “The same could be said of much that exists on Cape Ann today — its residents don’t know how fortunate they are in their natural heritage, which some are fighting to save and too many are destroying in their pursuit of riches.”
Fisher LeVasseur
Gloucester