To the editor:
For 18 years, I have been bringing my basset hounds to Halibut Point State Park for walk-and-sniff expeditions, where the scents of wildlife are abundant, scenes of the ocean and quarries are stunning, and all dogs stay leashed. It is ideal.
However, last spring, we arrived for our first walk only to be summarily barred from the parking lot, an order issued by Gov. Charlie Baker. It was the start of the first pandemic lockdown, although there were no warnings to local citizens or visitors. Later, the Park was re-opened, but without enforcement of masks. The newly refurbished visitors’ center remained closed; it has never re-opened since its renovation and, again, with no explanation.
In two articles published recently in the Gloucester Daily Times, we learned of a substantial felling of trees around the park’s parking lot. One report alleges that in 2019, the public and Gloucester Daily Times reporters were invited to attend a “Halibut Point revitalization project” where attendees, including park neighbors, were allegedly informed and given feedback.
For many years, I have been in regular communication with park wardens and visitors. Yet nobody ever mentioned one word about those meetings, or the upcoming, mammoth extermination of the park’s treasured resources.
It seems to me that Gov. Baker and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation owe us explanations for the destruction at the parking lot and the ongoing delayed opening of the visitors’ center.
Nathaniel S. Johnson
Rockport