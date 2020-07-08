To the editor:
Thank you for a very important piece about the impact of global warming on the world’s fish species ("Fish more vulnerable to warming water than first thought," July 3). The findings are quite alarming. It is worrying to learn about the fragility of fish embryos as studied by scientists, and also the evidence of this in the recent Alaskan marine heatwave.
While the fish population may suffer the impacts of climate change more immediately, it is only a matter of time before impacts are felt more deeply by humans. The time to act is now. There is currently a bipartisan bill proposed in Congress that could kick start major changes in industry in the U.S. that would lead to significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. This would minimize global warming and help our most susceptible species. This bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763, proposes that a fee be placed on carbon at the point of extraction, and thus encourages the use of more renewable energy sources. Please support this bill so that our nation’s companies can adapt, and our world’s species will not have to.
Seema Khan
Arlington