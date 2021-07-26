To the editor:
While watering my garden recently in Magnolia, a walker stopped in my driveway. It was during one of four heat waves. He asked me if I would fill his water bottle since he was walking from Manchester to Good Harbor Beach. I obliged with two fresh, cold bottles of water and he was on his way to continue his walk.
We had a brief conversation about the extreme weather. I voiced my concern for him and his well-being. He thanked me and continued on his walk. Much to my delight and surprise, I came home two days later to find a case of bottled water, a large fruit tray and a note thanking me for kindness on that hot and humid day.
My faith is restored in mankind. I was simply being helpful to someone in distress but Doug (you know who you are) made me a good Samaritan. It was a pleasure to help and you truly filled my heart. A simple thank you was enough for me but you went the extra mile. With all the racism and violence in the world, you opened my heart to the good.
Thank you, Doug. I will not ever forget our meeting and it will continue to make me smile.
Judy Neves
Gloucester