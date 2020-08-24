To the editor:
Thank you for publishing two letters about Black Lives Matter that put very clearly the sides in the issue.
First, Nancy Goodman (”Educating ourselves about the Black Lives Matter movement,” Aug. 20) remarks that someone has affixed a “manifesto” to the BLM sign in her yard, and she gently explains how she has looked up the “manifesto” and its background, and then she explains that she is a white person who supports the drive to provide equal rights to Black people in America. One right is to be treated equally by police. National statistics show that people of color are much more likely to be mistreated by police. Even killed.
And then Jonathan Ring, Rockport’s principal Trump explainer, puts forth a seething fulmination (“Black Lives Matter not about equality,” Aug. 20) that may very well suggest that the “manifesto” on Nancy’s sign came from him, or an associate. It is filled with “alternate facts” about BLM, the kind of thing President Trump himself has provided us. Mr. Ring states that the BLM movement seeks to violently destroy America and replace it with Marxist totalitarianism.
Isn’t it remarkable that this wild claim can be leveled at millions of Americans in the Black Lives Matter movement, when our president has openly and frequently shown his admiration for Vladimir Putin, the leader of Russia, and a living, breathing relic and re-creator of Marxist totalitarianism?
And isn’t it remarkable that President Trump (and Mr. Ring) can accuse the BLM movement of totalitarianism, as the president daily degrades the “fake media,” as he claims that mail-in ballots are subject to massive fraud, as he openly colludes with a rogue attorney general who has all but shouted his allegiance to his president, rather than the Constitution, and as he and his appointed postmaster general openly sabotage the hallowed institution of the United States Postal Service?
Samuel W. Coulbourn
Rockport