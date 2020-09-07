To the editor:
Threats to our democracy come in many forms: electronic meddling in our elections by foreign countries, the willingness of our own federal government to peddle lies and misleading information to the American people, the potential underfunding of the postal service in an admitted effort to undermine the 2020 election, among others.
Just below the surface and becoming more apparent every day is one of the most insidious and troubling threats to our system of government: the online conspiracy theory. Currently the most prominent is QAnon and its protagonist, the mysterious Q, who have found the soft underbelly of an all-too-gullible America. The main gist of the conspiracy is that a cabal of Satan worshipers, pedophiles, sex traffickers, globalists and celebrities secretly control America and that Donald Trump is going to reveal all and eradicate the guilty, thereby saving America and the world. Those vulnerable to the lure of the fantasy are subjected to a story that is amplified constantly. Consuming online posts, podcasts and reports from the conspiracy universe only strengthens their beliefs, while they are drawn further down the rabbit hole.
From the “deep state” to “COVID-19 will disappear on Nov. 4” and “pizzagate,” these fantastical tales are affecting the minds of susceptible Americans and dragging them down a very slippery slope. The list of conspiracy believers surprisingly crosses the societal gamut regardless of education and intellect, leaving its dubious mark and corrupting commonsense thinking along the way.
The preferred platform, Facebook, is loathe to clamp down aggressively on QAnon other than sporadic enforcement of content policies, whereas Twitter recently took action and removed content dedicated to the conspiracy theory, citing “clear and well-documented informational, physical societal and psychological offline harm.”
The threat is being realized with the potential election of QAnon adherents into the federal government. A Georgia congressional candidate, Marjorie Taylor Greene, follower and espouser of Q, has just won the primary in her district, with every chance of winning in November. Donald Trump tweeted his support for this candidate and has avoided condemning QAnon even though the FBI considers it a potential domestic terrorist threat.
To the majority this all seems bizarre, nonsensical and the stuff of Hollywood, but millions of followers here and around the world think otherwise. The numbers are growing, the threat increasing. The time has come for a national reality check before this country slips into the gaping political abyss.
David Bowling
Gloucester