To the editor:
The events of Wednesday, Jan. 6 have been sad and shocking, and there can be no excuse for mob violence that caused the loss of a woman’s life in the capitol building yesterday, three others outside, and the many injuries to law enforcement.
The extremists who lead the way through the Capitol building and caused destruction to force their way in do not represent the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of peaceful Trump supporters who went to Washington to protest what many people believe are fraudulent election results, or the 74 million who voted for Trump. The behavior of those who stormed the Capitol building to try to disrupt both the certification process and the objections to certification is inexcusable.
The agitators who invaded the Capitol tried to tear down democracy but they did not succeed. Supporters of Biden carried out their constitutional duty as they saw it, and supporters of Trump who objected to certification did their constitutional duty as they saw it, order was restored thanks to our Capitol police and National Guard and debate on the House floor continued as it was meant to.
I condemn this violence and those who committed it, just the same as I condemn far left BLM and antifa riots that went on for days, and destroyed hundreds of business, government property, and lives last year. We need to both condemn this violence and loss of life yesterday, and move forward to a better day for tomorrow. America is still the best country in the world and the beacon of freedom and liberty!
Jonathan Ring
Chairman
Rockport Republican Town Committee