To the editor:
The summer of 2020 will be remembered for two things: the way that protests erupted after George Floyd’s killing that attracted multi-racial participation for the first time as Americans realized that, although all lives matter, it was Black lives that were being snuffed out too often by white cops and that therefore, at this time, it was Black lives that needed to matter most; and that the United States earned a failing grade for managing the COVID-19 pandemic, as 170,000-and-counting lives were lost in just six months as our country’s president told us the whole pandemic thing was just a hoax and would soon magically disappear.
In those six months we realized that Black and brown people in this country were dying at twice the rate of white folks, the result of where and how they lived, in conditions that caused most of them to not be able to work from home in jobs they could not afford to loose, which they most often needed public transportation to reach, exposing them to fellow commuters, some of whom certainly were carrying the dreaded virus. And we also began to understand that these communities of color almost always had educational and health care systems that were much worse than those found in whiter and richer neighborhoods.
All of which is really the result of endemic racism that has never been erased from our communities. I finally realized in these six months, at age 88, that the reason we cannot seem to overcome our other virus (racism) is that we have never confronted it and are therefore stuck in the quicksand of our denial.
Other countries have been better at it than we: South Africa had its Truth and Reconciliation Commission, through which they tried to apologize for their years of apartheid, and Germany has dealt with its terrible Holocaust history of Nazi times by teaching that history in its schools, offering restitution to survivors and building memorials to those crimes in their cities.
I think something similar is needed in the United States. Our history of racism began as the European immigrants who founded this country began killing their way across it before we even were a country, robbing native Americans of their lands, killing them as we did so, forcing those we didn’t kill on to reservations where many of their descendants still live today. Then, in 1619, the first Black people came to our shores as slaves and our greatest sin, slavery, began and did not end till Lincoln freed the slaves at the end of the Civil War, offering them a little land but no mules for its tilling.
The result of all these experiences is the racism so deeply entrenched in our lives today. One day, when we have mustered the courage to face our past in a brutally honest way, it will no longer be necessary to say that Black Lives Matter because we will have freed ourselves from the chains of racism and recognized that, in our new society, all lives do.
We need to face that day sooner rather than later.
Warren Salinger
Rockport