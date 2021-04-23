To the editor:
What follows is a letter I wrote to President Joe Biden.
I write to you today to express some concerns about immigration policy as it is developing. Let me say from the outset that I recognize how challenging it is to quickly reformulate and carry out humane and fair immigration policies after the nightmare of cruelty and inhumanity administered during the prior administration. But despite these huge challenges, which I recognize you and your staff are trying to address as quickly as possible, I believe you are overlooking a couple of essential elements that need to be addressed as quickly as possible.
You ask that migrants who want to apply to come to the United States wait, and not come now. You also ask that they apply in their home countries and not come to the border to do so. But neither of these things is realistic! First of all U.S. and international law give a person the right to come to the border seeking asylum. The U.S. must rise to that challenge and as quickly as possible be appropriately staff to handle those request at the border. Secondly, but just as importantly, people flee when they feel threatened and waiting is, in most cases not an option. Even with the recent mass shootings in this country, I think we cannot imagine the levels and extent of gang and police violence that youth are fleeing.
It is not just the desire for better opportunities in the U.S.; it is also the need to flee so as not to be conscripted into the gangs and drug cartels or see your family suffer violence. It is not just seeking better opportunities; it is seeking economic opportunity of any kind. People fleeing gang violence, where ever their home community is, can’t just go to some center elsewhere in their country and apply as the gangs will track them down. People can’t just go to the police to stop the gang violence because in too many cases the police are paid off by the gangs and drug cartels to ignore them.
Violence and lack of opportunities cause people to flee with little time to prepare, even assemble the documents that they will need to facilitate their application here. Requests such as these may seem logical from the U.S. point of view; but they fail to take into consideration the realities of the situations in places like the Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico. And they fail to take into consideration the massive crop failures of these last years and the other environmental damage as a result of hurricanes. People come because they are desperate now and can’t wait. Yes, this gives us in the U.S. a massive problem to address. But please stay focused on that and not continue to say things like the above that reflect a failure to fully understand what people face and why they are coming now.
Finally, the kind and extent of assistance that is needed is massive. Additional security assistance is not the answer as the failures of the so-called war on drugs illustrate. These programs as constructed have not stopped the flow of drugs to the U.S. They have more often poured more guns and ammunition into the hands of corrupt military and police and secondarily into the hands of the drug cartels themselves. Massive numbers of jobs and agricultural assistance in the face of persistent drought and weather disruptions are needed. The focus of this assistance cannot be furthering U.S. corporations located in these countries or the extraction of mineral resources, but instead has to focus on job and agricultural assistance in the communities where people live.
Yes, these are very complicated issues to address. But the realities of the big picture in these home countries must be addressed realistically, not as we would desire them to be. Good luck in your endeavors; they are very important. But please take these other factors into consideration as your create policies and speak to the people of this country and Latin America.
Sunny Robinson
Gloucester