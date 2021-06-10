To the editor:
I live just below Webster Street, on Eastern Avenue. We are plagued with 18-wheelers that don’t follow the “truck route” signs, clog the lower part of Eastern Avenue, and make a lot of noise.
I worry about my granddaughter, who walks to Veterans Elementary School every day, if the 18-wheelers continue to plague that piece of road. We’ve had meetings with Bruce Tarr’s office, written letters, etc., about the truck route, but since Eastern Avenue (Route 127) is a state highway, there’s not a lot that can be done. Better signage and requiring the companies who receive these trucks to post notices reminding their drivers to follow the truck route into and out of town would help.
I know the truckers are from all over (Prime is based in Nova Scotia) and are following their GPS instructions, so an effort to get to the individual truckers is really the best way to avert the potential for traffic jams and accidents. Cars behind these trucks are blinded and can’t see pedestrians crossing the street.
An accident waiting to happen.
Joe Ahearn
Gloucester