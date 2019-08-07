To the editor:
At 4 p.m. last Wednesday, driving home on Route 128 on my way home from work at Salem Hospital, I got a flat tire. It was at the height of the rain, wind and lightning. Of course, I had forgotten my mobile. I sat for 20 minutes hoping for a police car to notice, but gave in to attempt to change the tire myself.
The rush hour number of cars raced by me — I completely understood that no one was going to stop! I had gotten the spare and jack out when a wonderful man pulled over and offered to change the tire for me. He was completely soaked within seconds. He had the job done in a few minutes. I am so grateful to this Gloucester good Samaritan!
Guess what? His name is Angel.
Lori Morrow
Rockport
