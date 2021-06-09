To the editor:
My name is Mark Lorenz, and I am running for a position on the School Committee for Rockport Public Schools. I am an experienced educator who wants a fresh start for our students, teachers, parents and caretakers. As a classroom teacher with 16 years of experience, I have first-hand insights into the challenges and opportunities facing our schools.
One of our main priorities must be addressing students’ unfinished learning and social-emotional challenges brought on by the pandemic. I will also advocate for strong project-based learning opportunities for students to ensure they gain critical thinking and interpersonal skills based on real life experiences to prepare them for a future geared towards innovation and the green economy. I have brought this same passion for innovation to Rockport, my home for 20 years, by helping to found Awesome Rockport, a grassroots philanthropy organization that has given nearly $26,000 to a variety of inspiring school and community projects. I promise to bring this creative thinking and fresh energy to my work on the School Committee.
I have a degree in business management and understand that we need to be fiscally responsible and strategic in how we invest in our students now and in the ensuing years. The current and future needs of our schools are not in opposition to one another. We need meaningful collaboration between school and community stakeholders to provide our current students with every opportunity to make educational gains and thrive as learners. A significant level of cooperation is also needed as we plan ahead for the future generations of Rockport students. A vote for me will bring vital knowledge and experience to the committee to help us move forward.
Mark Lorenz
Rockport