To the editor:
Our family is following the rules and suggestions of the president, the governor and the mayor. We try to remain positive and hopeful. We miss our meals at the Seaport Grille but we still have Virgilio’s and Destino’s, at least for now.
Letters like “An honest assessment” (Tuesday, March 17), other than allow Mr. McGurk to publicly vent his dislike of the president, do nothing to help. Do we really want a president to address us with doom and gloom?
We are brave enough to compare ourselves to other countries. This is what we find: We have the best hospitals, doctors, nurses and staff in the world. People come to the United States daily to receive our care. We have the best universities, scientists and researchers in the world. Many are working around the clock to combat this virus. We have the best medical equipment manufactures. We have the best entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and financial system. At least six companies working on this virus were unknown to most of us a month ago. Two Swiss based companies have major U.S. operations: Novartis right here in Boston and Roche in California and Arizona.
South Korea was mentioned as being ahead of the curve with more clarity. That is good. But they have 55 million people in a small country. We have 335 million people in 50 states. Our problem is significantly more difficult to clarify than theirs.
We are a great country with great people, including Mr. McGurk. Let’s stay positive. With hard work and some additional luck we’ ll get through this mess.
Leonard Gyllenhaal
Gloucester
