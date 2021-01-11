To the editor:
As I read Taylor Ann Bradford’s Jan. 8 article ("This is not who we are"), I was shocked and frankly incredulous at Gloucester Republican City Committee Chairwoman Ashley Sullivan’s statement: “There is absolutely no excusing their behavior but . . . They legitimately believe the election was fraudulent. And they’re not alone.”
Okay, thanks for condemning the violence. However, there should never be a “but” after that first statement. To say that there is a legitimate belief that this election was fraudulent is tantamount to supporting the act of domestic terrorism at the Capitol on Wednesday. Stop. Please, Ms. Sullivan, be a responsible public official. You can’t condemn these terrorists' actions on the one hand then offhandedly justify it with fiction on the other. That’s not rational.
The “fraudulent election” trope is make believe, fiction, and we must accept this. There is no actual evidence that stands up to scrutiny, only lies and innuendo shouted repeatedly by a disgraced and mentally unbalanced president. Sorry, that just doesn’t count as anything approaching legitimate. In lending an iota, a speck, a hint of credence, of “legitimacy,” to this is not only un-American, it is simply throwing gasoline on a dumpster fire. Haven’t we all had enough of that? We expect better from our public officials.
Ben Wildrick
Gloucester